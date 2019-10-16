Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 50.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 19,514 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,405,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,961,000 after buying an additional 314,566 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP Leon David A. De purchased 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.15 per share, for a total transaction of $50,014.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LNT opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $40.68 and a 52-week high of $54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.80.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.