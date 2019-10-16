Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $941,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.744 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

