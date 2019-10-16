Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) Shares Down 5.3%

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG)’s share price fell 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.18, 79,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 269,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.20 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 million and a PE ratio of -3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.16.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$32.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.0102703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

