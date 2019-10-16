Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,504 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,971,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,884 shares during the period. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.93. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $525.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $25.50 to $23.55 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.