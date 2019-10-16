JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.81

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.13.

About JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

