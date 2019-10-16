Jefferies Financial Group Comments on MONDI PLC/ADR’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MONDY)

MONDI PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of MONDI PLC/ADR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.84.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MONDY. ValuEngine upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MONDI PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of MONDY stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. MONDI PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $52.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. MONDI PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.28%.

MONDI PLC/ADR Company Profile

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

