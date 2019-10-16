Jefferies Financial Group Comments on UDR, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

UDR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.58.

Shares of UDR opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.26. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 6.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $483,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,684.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,713. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

