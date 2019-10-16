Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.41 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.32 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.18 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.26 by ($1.86). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $361.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.77.

NYSE:ESS opened at $328.34 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $235.51 and a 1-year high of $333.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.05%.

In other news, insider John F. Burkart sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.62, for a total value of $4,316,344.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,541,502.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Schall sold 35,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.22, for a total transaction of $11,252,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,973,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,904,657. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 22.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,303,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,295,000 after purchasing an additional 420,856 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.