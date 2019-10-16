Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Continental Building Products in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Continental Building Products had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $124.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Continental Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE CBPX opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Continental Building Products has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $967.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBPX. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Building Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,189,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Continental Building Products by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 474,623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Continental Building Products by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 130,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in Continental Building Products by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 86,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

