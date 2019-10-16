Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regency Centers Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:REG)

Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Regency Centers in a report released on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regency Centers’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $268.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.87 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets set a $64.00 target price on Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Regency Centers from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.26.

Shares of NYSE REG opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $79,000.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,362.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Todd Roth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.74, for a total value of $197,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,080 shares of company stock worth $660,413 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Regency Centers by 50.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 43,507 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,612,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,799,000 after buying an additional 57,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 31,040 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

