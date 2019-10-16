Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ventas, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.38). Ventas had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.50 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ventas to $71.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ventas to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Ventas has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 77.89%.

In other news, EVP John D. Cobb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1,007.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $12,440,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

