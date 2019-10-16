Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.
In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 224,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
