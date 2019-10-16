Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total value of $879,990.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.51. The company had a trading volume of 224,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.05 and a 52-week high of $129.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.