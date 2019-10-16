Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 96,739 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $3,270,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,967,042.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Irving Tan sold 22,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.42, for a total value of $1,131,520.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,154.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,359,179. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.04.

CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.59. 162,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,780,738. The stock has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.07.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

