Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $41.59 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.9% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $41,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.2% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.34. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,672. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $73.18 and a 52 week high of $90.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

