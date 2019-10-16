Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Purchases 13,102 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp (NYSE:ACRE) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,861,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,519,000 after acquiring an additional 147,959 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,194,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,521,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.32. 25,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The company has a market cap of $441.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 32.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is 94.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

