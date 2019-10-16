Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.62-8.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $81.8-82.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.48 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY19 guidance to $8.62-8.67 EPS.

Shares of JNJ opened at $132.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $346.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America restated a hold rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.