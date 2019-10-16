Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.77

Media stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a media sentiment score of 0.77 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Johnson & Johnson’s ranking:

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $135.28. 8,794,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,548. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $148.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.