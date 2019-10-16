Jolley Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Jolley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,419 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,332,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,474,801,000 after buying an additional 2,262,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,525,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,640,833,000 after buying an additional 2,199,601 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,025,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,431,723,000 after buying an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,888.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,377,944 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,040,985,000 after buying an additional 12,222,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,653,964 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $643,699,000 after acquiring an additional 199,283 shares in the last quarter. 73.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 5,726,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132,401. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $88.76. The company has a market cap of $140.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

