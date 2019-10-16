Jolley Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

Jolley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in BB&T by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in BB&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BB&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in BB&T by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its position in BB&T by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 78,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBT traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $52.82. 2,057,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,037. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. BB&T Co. has a 1-year low of $40.68 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.40.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

