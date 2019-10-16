Jolley Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,831 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 3.1% of Jolley Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 57.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. B. Riley set a $54.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Applied Materials from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,649,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.