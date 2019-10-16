Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.95. 44,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,542,936. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $71.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.744 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

