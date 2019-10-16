Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises about 3.2% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2,976.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 463,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 448,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after acquiring an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 81,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.46. The stock had a trading volume of 32,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,615. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $131.15 and a 12 month high of $188.09.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4476 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

