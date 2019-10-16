Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.7% in the third quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 58,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,779. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.19 and a fifty-two week high of $141.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.802 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

