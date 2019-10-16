Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000.

EWRE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,336. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

