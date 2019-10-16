Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 216 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,972,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,409. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $84.62 and a 12 month high of $103.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.9558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

