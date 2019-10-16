Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $109.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaiser Aluminum is a leading producer of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products, serving customers worldwide with highly-engineered solutions for aerospace and high-strength, general engineering, and custom automotive and industrial applications. The Company’s North American facilities produce value-added sheet, plate, extrusions, rod, bar, tube, and wire products, adhering to traditions of quality, innovation, and service. Kaiser Aluminum is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.67.

KALU stock opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.07. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $114.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.14.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $148,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,350 shares of company stock valued at $3,153,460 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

