Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 83,483 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $46,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $168.53. 421,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,182. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $170.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.42.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.3854 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

