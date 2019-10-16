Karpus Management Inc. Acquires 99,200 Shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,200 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 7.64% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $20,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 105.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 836.0% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 286,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 255,602 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 314.6% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 582,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,018,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMCI remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

