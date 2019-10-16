Karpus Management Inc. Sells 13,913 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,913 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 18.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 6.9% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 5.0% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

NIE stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $21.28. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.57. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD Profile

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

