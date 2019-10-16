Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPTI. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.14.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $647.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,138.80% and a negative return on equity of 154.75%. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPTI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 413,409 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $663,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.