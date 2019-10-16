Kelly Partners Group (ASX:KPG) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:KPG)’s share price was down 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.92 ($0.65) and last traded at A$0.93 ($0.66), approximately 32,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.95 ($0.67).

The firm has a market cap of $42.25 million and a P/E ratio of 17.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is A$0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Kelly Partners Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. Kelly Partners Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.34%.

About Kelly Partners Group (ASX:KPG)

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting services to private businesses and clients, and families in Australia. The company offers accounting, bookkeeping, business succession and valuation, cash flow and document management, insurance, corporate and M&A advisory, philanthropy, property management, strategic planning, wealth protection structuring, tax and accounting compliance, financing, marketing advisory, and specialist and strategic tax consulting services.

