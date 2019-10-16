Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. owned about 0.05% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $192,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.93. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.