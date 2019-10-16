Kelman Lazarov Inc. Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,092,000 after buying an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,751,000 after buying an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,087,000 after buying an additional 378,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $298.85. 13,589,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,549,484. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $302.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.72.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

