Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Kenmare Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 240 ($3.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. Kenmare Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 174 ($2.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 259 ($3.38). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.