Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Key Energy Services Inc (NYSE:KEG) will announce sales of $123.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $136.00 million. Key Energy Services reported sales of $134.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year sales of $471.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $434.20 million to $509.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $498.55 million, with estimates ranging from $430.10 million to $567.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.11). Key Energy Services had a negative net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 614.21%. The business had revenue of $112.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Key Energy Services from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.44.

Shares of KEG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 23,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,605. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.42. Key Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Key Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC raised its stake in Key Energy Services by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 73,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

