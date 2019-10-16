KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cerner in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.43. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CERN. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $68.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80. Cerner has a twelve month low of $48.78 and a twelve month high of $76.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cerner by 21.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,891,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,231,000 after buying an additional 329,361 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $5,418,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 12.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 141.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $2,922,269.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

