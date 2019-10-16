KeyCorp Weighs in on Concho Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Concho Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.88. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Concho Resources had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

CXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.81.

Concho Resources stock opened at $66.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Concho Resources has a fifty-two week low of $61.37 and a fifty-two week high of $153.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

In other news, CFO Brenda R. Schroer acquired 1,500 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.67 per share, with a total value of $104,505.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,994.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Jack F. Harper bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 170,605 shares in the company, valued at $11,157,567. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 16,200 shares of company stock worth $1,084,349. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,730,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,138,978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,820 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 78,872.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849,910 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $397,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845,035 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,823,055 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $188,103,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,940,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $503,093,000 after acquiring an additional 290,671 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,953,438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,265,155,000 after acquiring an additional 290,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.