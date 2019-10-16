KickCoin (KICK) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. During the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012577 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00220246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.01083660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00028494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00086670 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Exmo, HitBTC, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinBene, Mercatox, Bibox, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

