Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at $222,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,833. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.55.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 27,094.12%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 26,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $3,788,861.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,805.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $546,833.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $797,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,584 shares of company stock worth $6,242,483. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Kimberly Clark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

