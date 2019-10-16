Kin (KIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.85 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, YoBit, Allbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market cap of $7.85 million and $503,882.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012543 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00224849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.14 or 0.01086310 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00028799 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00086922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Kin

Kin’s genesis date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Allbit, DDEX, CoinFalcon, YoBit, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bancor Network, Mercatox, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

