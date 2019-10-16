KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KINGFISHER is Europe’s leading home improvement retail group and the third largest in the world, with leading market positions in the UK, France, Poland, Italy, Turkey, China. Kingfisher operates 780 stores in nine countries in Europe and Asia. Its main retail brands are B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt and Screwfix. Kingfisher also has a 21% interest in, and strategic alliance with Hornbach, Germany’s leading DIY warehouse retailer, with over 120 stores across Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.69 on Tuesday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

