Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) vs. Chubb (NASDAQ:CB) Head to Head Analysis

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

46.1% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Chubb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kingstone Companies and Chubb, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Chubb 3 4 5 0 2.17

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.69%. Chubb has a consensus target price of $155.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than Chubb.

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kingstone Companies pays out 53.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kingstone Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Chubb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $113.77 million 0.79 $3.09 million $0.47 17.77 Chubb $33.80 billion 2.09 $3.96 billion $9.44 16.44

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Chubb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingstone Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Chubb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -2.03% -3.77% -1.21% Chubb 11.00% 8.53% 2.60%

Summary

Chubb beats Kingstone Companies on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies. It also provides commercial liability policies, such as business owner's policies comprising primarily of small business retail, service, and office risks; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; multi-peril policies for larger and specialized risks, and business owner's risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. It sells its products through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, New York.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.