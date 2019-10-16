Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Beacon Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NYSE:KGC opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.88. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,575,167 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 926,509 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,487,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 100,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,306,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,103 shares during the last quarter. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

