Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.12) target price by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Commerzbank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kion Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €57.24 ($66.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of FRA KGX opened at €49.79 ($57.90) on Monday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €46.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €50.86.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.