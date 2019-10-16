Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Position Cut by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,637 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.13.

In other Kirby news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $118,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,541.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $711,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,508 shares of company stock worth $2,115,023 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KEX opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $86.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). Kirby had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.