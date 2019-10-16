Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) Shares Sold by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KL opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $51.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of -0.13.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 34.59%. The business had revenue of $281.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

KL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kirkland Lake Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

