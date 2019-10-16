KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sabal Trust CO grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 157,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,587,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 5,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock opened at $235.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.49. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $236.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $30.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 6,597.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

