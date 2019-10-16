Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,429 shares during the quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 166,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.51. 5,868,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,764,030. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.39.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,923 shares of company stock worth $3,106,189. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

