Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Krones AG (ETR:KRN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €68.00 ($79.07).

Several analysts recently commented on KRN shares. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Pareto Securities set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Krones and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Krones and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €55.25 ($64.24) on Wednesday. Krones has a 12 month low of €47.46 ($55.19) and a 12 month high of €89.00 ($103.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €53.62 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.91.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.