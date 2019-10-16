Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) Short Interest Update

Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 164.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 82,066.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 599.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.50. The firm has a market cap of $625.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

